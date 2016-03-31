Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Brent A. Losch of Coram was driving northbound on North Menantic Road near Bowditch Road on March 23 when his car was struck by lumber sticking out the driver’s side of the bed of a passing pickup truck owned by John F. Pizza of Manorville. Police estimated damage to Mr. Losch’s car at more than $1,000. Mr. Pizza left the scene but was stopped three days later and charged with operating a motor vehicle using a portable electronic device. After an investigation, he was also charged with leaving the scene of the accident.

SUMMONSES

John P. Kujawski of Southold was stopped on North Ferry Road near Winthrop Road on March 28 and charged with driving an uninspected vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A South Ferry Hills caller reported a neighbor’s door was open on March 23. When police arrived, the homeowner had closed the door.

Police responded to a call about a barking dog in the Montclair area on March 23. Police put the dog in the house and contacted the homeowner, who notified the renter about the problem.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the Center on March 23.

A caller reported a large branch dangling from telephone wires in the Heights on March 24; police removed the branch.

No sooner had it been reported lost than a dog in the Heights was found on March 25; police had not yet arrived on the scene.

Police assisted a driver whose car was stuck in sand along a Ram Island road on March 26.

A South Ferry Hills caller reported a loose labradoodle on March 27; police searched the area but could not locate the dog.

ALARMS

A contractor at a Ram Island home inadvertently set off the burglary alarm on March 22. In the Cartwright area on March 24 contractors creating dust in a house set off a fire alarm. Smoke from a fireplace activated a fire alarm at the Ram’s Head Inn late on the evening of March 25. Shelter Island Fire Department 2nd Assistant Chief Stanley Beckwith determined the alarm to have been a necessary activation.

A motion sensor activated an automated alarm in a Heights residence late on March 28; police determined that high winds had blown open a door. An hour later, wind apparently tripped the alarm at a Harbor View residence.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams in transporting aided cases to ELIH on March 23, twice on March 25 and again on March 26; and assisted transporting an aided case to Southampton Hospital on March 26.