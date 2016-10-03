Shelter Island artist exhibits in Manhattan

Island Artist Susan Schrott’s colorful textile art will be on display during the month of March at the 13th Street Repertory Company theater at 50 West 13th Street in Manhattan.

For more information, call 212-675-6677.

Two entries in the exhibit, “Moments in Fiber,” were inspired by her daughters, she said, and were named accordingly.

Ms. Schrott’s imaginative uses of fabric have received critical attention from the art quilting world among other groups. She is no stranger to the theater either having performed extensively, originating roles for the Jewish Repertory Theatre including some that are still reprised today.

A member of Actors Equity, her art will be right at home in this theater-based gallery.