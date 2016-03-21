Roads clear as snow falls steadily

“I thought this was over,” Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said early Monday morning as snow fell across the Island.

The good news is that the snow wasn’t sticking to roadways — and most driveways — so highway crews weren’t plowing, but looking for slippery spots to put down sand, Mr. Card said.

The reason the snow is melting on contact with roadways is because road surfaces are good absorbers of heat, so mild weather followed by snow will keep the white stuff off most roads, according to meteorologist and educator Jeff Haby.

Mr. Card said that a residue of salt put down by highway crews from the last snow storm was also causing snow to melt when it hit pavements.

He said there were no major incidents to report. “We’re keeping an eye on it” to monitor how the storm develops, Mr. Card said.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow until about 10 a.m. this morning, with a high temperature for Monday at 44 degrees. It will feel much colder, with wind chill values at 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS says, will be clear, with a low of around 31, and Tuesday will feature sunny skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees.