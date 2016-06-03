Richard’s Almanac: Haven’s House winter tour

I had tour of the Havens House last week. It is a fascinating place. Managed by the Shelter Island Historical Society, this 18th century building is home to Island artifacts spanning almost three centuries.

“Over the years the house has served as a home, a lodge, a school, a tavern, a store and home to the Historical Society,” according to Executive Director Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson, who noted that construction will be underway soon for a new archival vault and study center.

In addition to providing space for research, the center will have a conference room.

The director explained the project while apologizing for the crowding with boxes getting ready to be moved into the new space.

The house was built in 1743 by William Havens and his wife while they were preparing for the arrival of their first child. The property surrounding the home was a working farm. Over the years, the farm, called “Heartsease,” passed through many owners with an Island family purchasing it in 1925.

Frank and Alice Sherman ran it as a lodging house and then as their home, according to records, which show that after her husband’s death, Mrs. Sherman decided to sell the house to the newly organized Historical Society.

The society bought the house in 1968 and gave Mrs. Sherman life tenancy. Upon her death in 1971, the society took occupancy.

Over the years much restoration work has been done and brings us where we are today with a bona fide museum on Shelter Island.

When I arrived, volunteers Phyllis Wallace and Jackie Smith were busy archiving data and stuffing envelopes. The director explained to me that the society depends heavily upon its volunteers.

I was able to see the dining room, kitchen, parlor and a climate-controlled vault with some 300 years of documents.

Fascinating!

When I returned to the parlor, Phyllis showed me a card from a file drawer that contained information compiled by the late Bill Meringer, who had been a volunteer. She showed me the card for my house. It listed the previous owners and vital information about my children and me. I could not get over how thorough everything was.

Nanette showed me the upstairs rooms — five bedrooms and a child’s room that also served as a sick room, where the doctor would visit sick residents and where mothers would give birth.

I enjoyed looking at the original hickory flooring, the thick molding. the porcelain doorknobs, the surface-mounted locks and the plaster walls. The beams in the kitchen still had some bark remaining from when they were hewn. It’s incredible how they have held up over the years.

The house, which is listed on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places, welcomes visitors Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in winter. For spring, summer and fall hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Use of the archival department is by appointment. The office number is 749-0025. There is no admission fee but there is a donation box.

I urge every Islander to visit the house. I had been on the property over the years for events but never had so thorough a visit.