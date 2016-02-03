Preschool plans remain in limbo

They’re still meeting, still talking.

The Shelter Island School District and representatives of the private Shelter Island Preschool are continuing the search for ways to maintain the best of both worlds for young children, Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik told the Board of Education at the February 25 meeting.

But it remains unclear what that might be.

The public school is planning a half day program for 4-year-olds. It has had a weak response from parents in a survey to determine if they might have an interest in a full-day program. A full day would be divided for the 4-year-olds, half within the school building and the other half at the private preschool where space is leased from the Presbyterian Church.

The school district is reaching out to parents of the current crop of 3-year-olds attending Shelter Island Preschool to see how many of them might want classes as 4-year-olds in both programs.

The school district will continue to post its survey on its website, hoping to get a fuller picture of student counts.