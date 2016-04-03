Party for Life at the Ram’s Head Inn Saturday

Would you be interested in bidding on a three-night stay at an historic island light station off the coast of Maine? Does a week in a villa in Tuscany sound appealing? How about a glass table sculpted by Hap Bowditch and two Adirondack chairs crafted by Brian Cass?

Those are just some of the prizes in a live auction that Ryan Sampson, host of the Morning Mashup on SiriusXM Hits 1, will conduct at the Cheryl Hannabury Memorial Celebration of Life gala. This 16th annual, and only, fundraising event of the Island Gift of Life Foundation will be held on Saturday, March 5 at the Ram’s Head Inn from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening will include live music by the Jon Divello Band, an open bar, light fare, a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction, featuring several gift baskets. Among the many baskets will be a North Fork package of winery tours, bottles of wine from local vineyards and gift certificates to Noah’s and Sterlings Deli; a Pamper Yourself package; and one Just for Kids that includes a week at Camp Quinipet, a second week at Sylvester Manor, gift certificates, a skateboard and three cases of Pirate’s Booty snacks.

The foundation uses proceeds from the evening to provide financial assistance and support for patients on the East End with life-threatening diseases and also funds bone marrow drives, contributing $10,000 each year to the National Bone Marrow Registry.

The inspiration for the foundation came from Cheryl Hannabury, a vibrant, young Shelter Island resident who battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for several years. As Susie Halloran explained in the foundation’s brochure, “While she struggled with this debilitating disease, she saw first-hand the toll it would take on her family — the stress … and the added burden of major expenses that were not covered by insurance.

“In 2001, Cheryl and a group of friends founded the Island Gift of Life Foundation, creating a resource for families faced with the financial strains” of treatment, “as well as for the collateral expenses incurred such as travel and lodging for the family and support team.

With the creation of the foundation, Cheryl also hoped to increase awareness of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, focusing on the importance of increasing the bone marrow donor registry to treat this disease.

“Sadly, Cheryl succumbed to the disease despite all efforts to save her, but her dream continues today, touching many lives through the foundation she founded and inspired.”

The cost for the event is $40. Tickets will be sold at the door or on online at islandgiftoflife.org. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle can be purchased for $10 at Ellie’s or at the event.