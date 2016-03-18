Make your opinion count on single-use plastic bags

The Green Options Advisory Committee has put together a questionnaire to poll Islanders’ opinions on single-use plastic bags distributed at retail outfits.

The poll can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/SIReporter.

“The intro to the poll states that our committee announced a reuseable bag campaign last year,” said Tim Purtell, chairman of the committee. He described the poll as a “fact finding extension of that campaign to learn what Islanders think about several issues connected to single use bags — recycling, reusable bag use and bans.”

Mr. Purtell said the survey does not collect any personal information, including names, phone numbers, street or email addresses.