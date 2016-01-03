Long-term preschool plans still in limbo

They’re still meeting, still talking.

The Shelter Island School District and Shelter Island Preschool representatives are searching for ways to maintain the best of both worlds for young children, Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik told the Board of Education at the February 25 meeting. But it remains unclear what that might be.

The public school system is planning a half day program for 4-year-olds and has had too little response from a survey to determine how many parents of 4-year-olds might have interest in a full-day program — half within the school building and the other half at the private preschool where space is leased from the Presbyterian Church.

The school district is reaching out to parents of the current crop of 3-year-olds attending Shelter Island Preschool to see how many of them might want classes as 4-year-olds in both programs. The school district website will continue to post its survey, hoping to get a fuller picture of student counts.

Construction contracts

The Board of Education approved contracts pertaining to work on the HVAC heating and ventilation system work. G. Construction of Bay Shore will serve as general contractor on the project at a cost of $390.000.

Dominion Construction Corporation of Farmingdale will serve as mechanical contractor at a cost of $878,300. Palace Electrical Contractors of Wantagh will serve as electrical contractor for the work at a cost of $42,240. Johnson Controls of Syosset will provide the automatic temperature control system work at a cost of $202,000.

Retirements

Four Shelter Island School veterans are retiring at the end of June. The Board of Education accepted with regrets the resignations of Richard Osmer as physical education director; John Reardon as industrial arts teacher; Virginia Gibbs as a mathematics teacher; and Roberta Garris as a reading teacher.

In response to a question, Mr. Skuggevik said all positions would be filed “in some capacity.” He hinted that the industrial arts position might not be full time.

Vending machine

The Student Council is hoping to raise money by installing a vending machine in the school that would dispense water at a cost of $1.50 per bottle, operating only at hours when the school cafeteria is closed in order not to compete.

Mr. Reardon said the machine is provided by Coca-Cola and is already in the building, but that it could be returned without cost if the Board chose not approve it.

Board members said yes to the idea, but, at least at the start, rejected the sale of drinks other than water.

Mr. Reardon said he wasn’t sure how that might sit with Student Council members, but said he would carry that message back and see if the students want to proceed.

j.lane@sireporter.com