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Announcements

Lions choose Power as Citizen of the Year

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO The 2016 Lions Club Citizen of the year, Phil Power, center, with his wife, Phyllis, in a photo taken when he was named Firefighter of the Year several years ago. Former Fire Department Chief Tim King is congratulating Mr. Power.
COURTESY PHOTO | The 2016 Lions Club Citizen of the Year, Phil Power, center, with his wife, Phyllis, in a photo taken when he was named Shelter Island Firefighter of the Year several years ago. Former Fire Department Chief Tim King is congratulating Mr. Power.

Volunteer extraordinaire Phil Power has been named the 2016 Shelter Island Lions Club Citizen of the Year.

One of the club’s most prestigious awards will be bestowed on Mr. Power at a gala dinner on May 26 at the Pridwin.

Mr. Power has spent more than four decades as a volunteer with the Shelter Island Fire Department and more than 25 years as a member of the Island’s Emergency Medical Services team.

The Lions Club chairman of the Nominating Committee, Dr. Frank Adipietro, said, “Phil Power is as deserving a candidate as we have seen.”

A full profile will appear in the Reporter prior to the event.