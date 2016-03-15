Lions choose Power as Citizen of the Year

Volunteer extraordinaire Phil Power has been named the 2016 Shelter Island Lions Club Citizen of the Year.

One of the club’s most prestigious awards will be bestowed on Mr. Power at a gala dinner on May 26 at the Pridwin.

Mr. Power has spent more than four decades as a volunteer with the Shelter Island Fire Department and more than 25 years as a member of the Island’s Emergency Medical Services team.

The Lions Club chairman of the Nominating Committee, Dr. Frank Adipietro, said, “Phil Power is as deserving a candidate as we have seen.”

A full profile will appear in the Reporter prior to the event.