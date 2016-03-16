Let’s hear it for the girls; junior high team finishing the season with style

UCLA’s legendary basketball coach John Wooden is revered as an outstanding mentor and coach; his books and quotes are de rigueur for coaching on any level.

Coach Wooden’s definition of winning is: “Just play the best game you possible can and the final score doesn’t matter. If you give it everything you have than you can walk away a winner.”

The Shelter Island junior high girls basketball team is undoubtedly a winner.

The rematch against Montauk on March 8 was a good barometer of how well the team is progressing. Their first meeting on February 11 was the girls’ first competition of the season, and the Mustangs handed them a loss by a 36-point margin.

On the Islanders home court, the Mustangs saw a much-improved squad. Coach Laura Mayo had her full team in uniform. Sincere Smith has now joined the team in games, giving the squad one substitute and adding height to the squad.

Last time out the team managed only 4 points. This time they had that many by half -time.

The girls also showed some new skills. Jane Richards has developed a new twirl move to get away from defenders. Grace Olinkiewicz stole the ball, ran down the court, then stopped, used a head fake to throw the defender off, then made a nice shot attempt. Just 15 seconds later Olinkiewicz notched an assist when her pass to Richards resulted in a bucket. Maria Carbajal’s confidence has increased; she is able to take a pass on the run, immediately putting it down in a dribble.

At the final buzzer the Islanders had scored twice as many points as their first outing, while holding Montauk to 12 fewer points.

On Friday, March 11, the team faced the large Springs squad for a second time, and increased their point total again, putting up 18. Fearless Emma Theodoru scored multiple baskets and Carbajal was also tenacious on offense, scoring her first basket of the season. The joy her teammates expressed at her success was heartwarming, reminding all present of the true reason we play team sports.

Monday, March 14 was the squad’s final home game against McGann-Mercy. The last time these two teams met, Mercy’s dominant physical advantage led to a tough loss for the Islanders, with no points allowed in the final three quarters. Meeting on the Blue and Gray’s home floor, the Monarchs met a more polished team with more offensive options.

The Islanders determination was displayed from the very beginning. Mercy won the tip, drove down the court but missed the shot. Lydia Shepherd immediately grabbed the first of her team-high 10 rebounds. Theodoru was a whirling dervish, fiercely fighting for a jump ball with a Mercy player a full head taller and literally double her weight.

Despite Mercy’s sizeable lead after half time, the Blue and Gray never let up and came out firing. Shepherd was a force in the middle. Teammates got the ball to her and she turned and fired from the corner of the box. She scored all the team’s 6 points in the third quarter, while the Islander’s tough defense held the Monarchs to only 2 points in third.

At the end of the game, Coach Mayo was clearly proud of her team, complimenting them on setting goals for each game and continuing to improve. “We may set a goal of scoring 10 points, and as soon as they achieve that they immediately challenge themselves to do even more,” Coach Mayo said. “They just keep pushing to get better and better.”

As soon as the court was cleared following the game, four little girls, ages 6 to 8, raced out onto the hardwood, grabbed balls and started shooting baskets, just like their heroines had done during the game. You are never too young to be a role model and the girls junior high basketball team’s poise and positive demeanor throughout this season epitomizes that spirit.

The team’s last game is scheduled for today,Wednesday, March 16 against Bridgehampton.