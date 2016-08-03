JH girls team short-staffed but full of fight

Do you remember learning a skill for the first time?

Playing a chord on the piano, tying a shoe, or learning to drive? Things that are now automatic needed concentration and practice. The Shelter Island junior high girls basketball team is more than half way through their season, and concentration, practice and effort is starting to pay off.

The team currently has just five athletes who suit up for the games. With no bench to relieve them, there are certainly no complaints about lack of playing time. The girls have learned to fight through fatigue and minor injuries. From Monday, February 29 to Friday, March 4 the team had three games.

By the end of Friday’s rematch against a tall and strong East Moriches team, the Island girls were sweaty and exhausted, but still carrying their heads high.

Each player sported a tie-dyed warm-up shirt they had made as a team-bonding project earlier in the week. Coach Laura Mayo had made copies of the previous week’s story from the Reporter and the girls were very proud to each receive a copy. Despite the lopsided score of the game, it was still evident after the loss that the girls are really enjoying their season.

I asked each of the athletes what they were getting better at, both as a team and individually.

Jane Richards, one of the guards who brings up the ball on offense and so faces a lot of pressure from the other team, felt that Shelter Island was “getting better at defense, and sticking with her girl.” Sincere Smith agreed that the team is getting better and felt that the girls were improving their ability to apply Coach Mayo’s suggestions effectively.

Grace Olinkiewicz, another main ball-handler for the squad, added that the team is getting better at running plays. Lydia Shepherd, the tallest member of the team and the leading rebounder, said the team is working together in many ways.

Fleet of foot, Maria Carbajal, said the team is improving their communication on the floor. Small but spunky, Emma Theodoru, said the team as a whole is better at getting open and taking shots.

Initially a bit shy to talk about themselves, the girls commented on a host of individual improvements, showcasing the wide variety of skills Coach Mayo is teaching and reinforcing each day. Knowing the plays, becoming more confident using their non-dominant hand and going more aggressively to the basket were mentioned. Their improved rebounding and better layups will improve the flow of the game. Better shooting and being persistent at defense will also help the final score.

Coach Mayo is a very positive influence and reinforced her pride in the team for “sticking with it. When one player feels down the others find a way to cheer her up. They really encourage one another.”

She is especially pleased that the girls want to play and how quickly these young players are picking up the game.

From my view in the stands, there’s no doubt the parents and classmates are proud of this team’s efforts. With only two weeks left in the season, they know this group will continue to give their all.

In the huddle after the game, with hands in and a spirited “Shelter Island” cheer, proves there is no doubt that the indomitable Island spirit is alive and well in this new group of up- and-coming athletes.

There are two home games left: Tuesday, March 8 against Montauk at 4 p.m. and Monday, March 14 against McCann-Mercy at 4:30 p.m. Come cheer them on!