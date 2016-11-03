Irish music on the Island tonight to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of traditional Irish music at the Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.
The evening feaures a youthful trio, Méara Meara. Though still in their teens, the three musicans have been turning heads in the traditional Irish music community. They are: Haley Richardson, fiddle and vocals; her brother, Dylan Richardson, guitar, bouzouki and banjo; and Keegan Loesel, uilleann pipes, whistles and vocals.
All are award-winning musicians and Haley has performed with many of the well-known names in Irish music today including the Chieftains, Altan, Dervish, Pride of New York, and is a regular member of the John Whelan Band.
Tickets cost $20 and are available at the door or by calling the Manor at 749-0626.