How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Ask the Card family

Island resident Jay Card, a senior at High Point University in North Carolina, is a vocal performance major and a member of HPU’s male a cappella group, The Toccatatones.

On Sunday, March 20, The Toccatones performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City along with other singing groups from across the country who had been invited to be part of an a cappella choir for Total Vocal 2, the second annual celebration of contemporary a cappella music.

The show, hosted by music arranger, director, and producer, Deke Sharon, featured musicians from the film “Pitch Perfect 2” and NBC’s “The Sing-Off.”

The group recently appeared on WFMY News 2 in North Carolina to talk about their Carnegie Hall performance as well as their fifth album, “Volume,” which will be released soon and available through iTunes, Google Play and Spotify. Islanders can also order one through Jay’s mom, Judy.

Aside from being a member of the Toccatatones, Mr. Card also sings in the University Choir and is a member of HPU’s flute ensemble.

In January, he performed in the chorus of the North Carolina Opera, singing in Russian, for their performance of “Eugene Onegin.” He will perform with them again in April, this time singing in Italian, for their production of “The Barber of Seville.”

Later in April, he will have a solo part in the choir and orchestral performance of Rene Clausen’s “A New Creation.”

Mr. Card is also busy preparing for his senior recital, a one-hour concert of solo pieces of varying difficulty.

Ironically, Mr. Card recently performed as Gangster #1 in a production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which the Shelter Island Drama Club presents next week.