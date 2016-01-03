Getting better every time out

If you want to watch kids having genuine fun playing a sport while they get noticeably better with each game, come to the Shelter Island gym to cheer on the 7th and 8th grade girls basketball team. The joy with which they play the game is inspiring.

The junior high team has only five active members: 8th grader Maria Carbajal, and 7th graders Grace Olienkiewicz, Jane Richards, Lydia Shepherd and Emma Teodoru. Sincere Smith, who is assisting at the scoring table until she has enough practices to compete, will give Coach Mayo a little breathing room on the roster.

Laura Mayo coaches the team. Miss Mayo is the new Spanish and English as a second language teacher at Shelter Island School, replacing Teri Piccozzi, who retired last year. Her friendly and enthusiastic demeanor is contagious. A player since the age of 6, Coach Mayo’s goals for the season are for the girls to have fun and learn to love the sport. Just three contests into the season, she seems to have hit the nail on the head.

Most of the girls are first-year players. Some participated on the combination 6th and 7th grade CYO team this fall under the tutelage of Coach Walter Richards, learning the basic skills and rules of the game.

The season started on Friday, February 19 with a scrimmage against Montauk. A lopsided loss, the girls nevertheless entered the Tuesday, February 23 first league game against Springs with poise. The 5 Island girls were up against 17 Springs athletes.

Springs jumped out to a 6-0 lead. The Island girls seemed a bit timid at the start, but warmed to the game, showing nice hustle and an instinct to go to the ball and wrestle for jump-ball calls. Springs aggressive defense was difficult at first, with the Island girls unable to make a clean pass to their teammates.

Emma Teodoru sparked her team with great hustle to keep a loose ball in bounds, then Lydia Shepherd went strong to the basket, taking two shots and collecting 2 rebounds before she was fouled. Strong defense forced Springs into a turnover and Teodoru took a shot —it swished through with two seconds remaining in the first quarter to bring the score to 8-2 in favor Springs.

At the start of the 2nd quarter, point guard Grace Olinkiewicz was bringing the ball up. With Springs dropping back on defense, she saw the open court, and displaying great instinct drove to the basket. The Blue and Gray got hot, with Lydia Shepherd scoring 2 at the 6:30 mark. Olinkiewicz stole the ball and put it up, cutting Springs’ lead to 8-6.

Olinkiewicz became more confident as the game went on, dribbling both right- and left-handed, keeping her body between the defender and the ball. Jane Richards is another of the team’s main ball handlers; she also is unafraid to take on defenders.

Springs started switching things up, managing to get down the floor for layups. As the girls saw the pattern where their opponents were going, they began to sprint down the court, beating them to their spots. Maria Carbajal’s quick feet are a real asset on defense and she began to frustrate the Springs layup attempts.

Determined defense was the hallmark of the third quarter. At the JH level only “man-to-man” defense is allowed, so players were working to set screens for one another and to use cues to stick with their assigned player. With Richards momentarily incapacitated with a shoe that fell off, Teodoru aggressively wrestled for the ball.

Coach Mayo continued her encouragement from the bench, at one point using charades-like signals to get her point across. “Grab the ball— don’t just hit it. Grab the ball,” were translated from her signals.

The team obliged, and every player notched at least one rebound during the quarter.

One of the goals of the team is to increase scoring. In their loss to Montauk, they only scored 4 points. With 6 already in hand at the start of the 4th quarter, the Island girls went on a tear, doubling their point total while holding Springs to only 2 points. At the 4:33 mark, Shepherd hauled down a rebound, then put it back up for 2.

At 2:57, Teodoru sank a shot and was fouled. With just a minute left she stole the ball and raced down the floor. As the ball bounced off the rim, the entire crowd of Springs and Island fans alike, uttered “Aww,” cheering for the great effort. With 20 seconds left, Jane Richards sank a shot, bringing the total to 12.

While the game was lost 22-12, the coach gave each player a hearty “high 10” as they came off the court and headed to shake hands with their opponents.

Friday, February 26 saw Shelter Island taking to their home court against Bridgehampton. The Island “Iron Five” were back, while the Bees had six on their roster. In just three days, the Island girls again showed improvement.

Their enthusiasm was contagious, and the fans fed off their fire.

Several members of the boys JH basketball team were there, providing cheers and laughter. At half time they did a half time show and throughout the game they chanted cheers, including multiple versions of “We Don’t Need No Music.” To the crowd’s delight they even vigorously shook pom- poms as Nurse Mary provided leadership.

Passing was crisper and there was a noticeable improvement in confidence. Every player fought for loose balls. Even as the 4th quarter wound down, the ball was brought up the court on a run, with no sign of fatigue.

That goal of scoring more points each game was met again, with the home team netting an astounding 26 points just one week after only scoring 4. The scoring was also well spread among the players with Shepherd notching 4, Teodoru with 6 and Olinkiewicz and Richards with 8 apiece. The Bees took the game 39-26, but they were noticeably impressed by “the little team that could.”

Coach Mayo spoke proudly of her team following the game. “These girls never give up. There is no complaining, and they are very positive,” she said. “They are playing all out for the full 28 minutes.” Come on down to see our youngest athletes in action. Their next home game is Friday, March 4 at 4 PM against East Moriches.