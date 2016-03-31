Cops: Man’s death investigated

A man was found by a passerby in cardiac arrest on the roadside near a home on Clinton Avenue in the Heights just before 10 a.m. on March 23.

Shelter Island Police and other responders from the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services administered CPR to John Ostop, 63, of East Hampton and transported him to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Jim Read said Mr. Ostop apparently had been working as a contractor at the house. The case was transferred to the county medical examiner for further investigation, the chief said.