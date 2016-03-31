Bella Vita to open in mid to late April

Bella Vita, the former pizzeria in the Cetner, will open in its new home in the former Clark’s Fish House sometime between mid to late April. John Riccobono, known to locals as “Big John,” signed a lease with landlord Richard Walsh Monday and is awaiting delivery of equipment that will enable him to reopen his business soon.

While the former location on North Ferry Road limited him from offering a full service restaurant, the new business will have table service with waitresses as well as providing pizza to take out.

The menu will feature “every day blue collar food,” Mr. Riccobono said.

Expect spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmigiana and, of course, pizza.

From the time the restaurant closed in December, customers have been clamoring for its return. But Mr. Riccobono had to sell the restaurant he had opened in Franklin Square before he could sign a new lease here, he said.

What prompted him to return?

“The people,” he said. “We feel at home there. It was always my intention to get back there,” he said about the Island.

He and his family ran the pizzeria in the Center for five years, but couldn’t settle on a new rental agreement with landlord Dan Calabro and felt they had no choice but to leave.

The Riccobono family has had close ties with Islanders and reached out in many ways to support various activities and individuals here who needed a helping hand.

Big John’s son, John, managed the Shelter Island store and in a profile of him in the Reporter in July 2015, the younger Mr. Riccobono talked about what makes this town so special.

He called it a place where “giving back” is part of the culture. The family has supported raffles and benefits such as the Empty Bowls program to support the school district’s edible garden and food pantry; provided food for Bucks team dinners; and served as mentors to various Island youths.

j.lane@sireporter.com