Bella Vita returning to Shelter Island

Islanders who have missed Bella Vita pizza since it closed its doors in the Center in December will see a a new version in a new location this spring. Word came from business owner John Riccobono Wednesday that he will be signing a lease with Richie Walsh to take the space previously occupied by Clark’s Fish House on Route 114.

Bella Vita closed its doors in December after five years. He and landlord Dan Calabro part ways on just why their arrangement ended.

Mr. Riccobono said at the time that the rent was too high and an agreement to pay for utilities, repairs and capital improvements became prohibitively expensive.

Mr. Calabro didn’t go into details, saying only that it was a standard commercial lease. At the time, he said he was in talks with others interested in the space, but it has remained dark in the ensuing months.

More details on the opening of the new Bella Vita will be made public next week.

j.lane@sireporter.com