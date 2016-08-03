Amber Williams to run for a Town Board seat in November

The election season has started early on Shelter Island.

Eight months before November’s election, there’s already an announced candidate for Town Board. Amber Williams told the Reporter this week that she will run.

The accountant and businesswoman — she is co-owner of A& Williams, an accounting firm — said she was not actively campaigning.

“It’s way too early to start campaigning,” Ms. Williams said, but her hat is in the ring.

She is currently treasurer of the Shelter Fire District, treasurer of the Shelter Island Republican Committee and a former School Board member,

Ms. Williams was one of nine applicants interviewed by the Town Board to fill the remainder of former Councilman Ed Brown’s term when he retired in January. Councilwoman Mary Dudley, a Democrat, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the board,

She will face election in November to retain her seat.

Ms. Williams’ ex-spouse, Republican Art Williams, ran last November in a losing bid against incumbent Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

“I’ve been watching the process for so many years and wanted to get involved,” Ms. Williams said. “I finally decided it was time.”

See Thursday’s Reporter print edition for a profile of Ms. Williams.