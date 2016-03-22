Adopt a Buck for the summer

Spring is here and that means — among other things — that the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League champion Shelter Island Bucks will soon be returning here for their summer season. That’s what has former Dave Gurney and Frank Emmet looking for housing for the boys of summer who begin their season on the Island in early June.

Mr. Emmet is now the team’s general manager succeeding Mr. Gurney, who continues to be active with the Bucks.

A number of hosts on the Island are will house Bucks this summer, but there’s still a need for about five beds, Mr. Gurney said.

That could mean five separate households willing to host a Buck or, in some cases, two Bucks.

Hosts are asked to provide a player with a bedroom, access to a washing machine to do laundry and room in the refrigerator for some food.

Most who have hosted Bucks in the past will tell you they do sometimes cook for their players, but they’re not responsible for transporation and the Bucks are frequently out for lunch and dinner at various venues.

Besides a summer of exciting baseball games, the Bucks give back to the community through various clinics they offer to youths on the Island who want to improve their skills.

Players are generally here through the end of July, although if they’re competing in championship games, that could take them into the first week in August.

Those who have hosted Bucks in the past are quick to sing the praises of these young college players and talk about the ongoing relationships their families develop with those they host.

If you have room in your house this summer that you’re willing to share with a Buck, you can call Mr. Gurney at 433-1502 or Mr. Emmett at 749-4251.

j.lane@sireporter.com