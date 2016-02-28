If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

JoJo Kresak identified last week’s “What is that?” (see below) — an object that, no matter how many times you pass by, will always bring a smile.

“It’s one of the welcoming dragonflies at the Schultheis residence,” Ms. Kresak wrote.” She noted that the dragonfly was just “one of a number of other interesting critters” who stand watch over the entrance to 19 Nostrand Parkway.

Tom Speeches, keeping his record intact of never being fooled, also identified the friendly bug atop a pillar at the entrance to the residence.