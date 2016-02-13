If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s “What is that?” (see below) brought out the passion some people have for classic automobiles, especially the cars that look fast even standing still, in rough shape and on a trailer.

Capt. C. Stone weighed in by saying the photo was “every wife’s nightmare and some dreamer’s money pit.” He guessed it was a Shelby Ford Cobra and he was right. Jeff Cardillo said it looked like the body of a Cobra, adding: “It’s one car that I wished I owned.”

Tom Speeches knew the fang-less Cobra was on Midway Road, but Adrian Sulahian identified the car and its location “right outside Rod Anderson’s house.” However, Jon Brush nailed it: “That is the fiberglass shell of a sports car modeled after the Ford Cobra, on a trailer in Rod Anderson’s yard. Waiting to get running gear, electrics, suspension, etc., etc.”