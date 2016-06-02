What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s photo (see below) inspired a response from Grover Gatewood of Iron Horse Graphics in Sag Harbor. It took him back to the Texas town where he grew up.

Mr. Gatewood wrote that “this is an easy one. Your photo is a picture of a newspaper vending machine. I would guess it’s outside your office [correct] since the price is $1 a copy. I can tell you that it’s called a ‘Sho-Rack’ and was made by the Kaspar Wire Works of Shiner, Texas. I’m from Shiner and went to high school with a couple of the Kaspar brothers. Shiner, known as the ‘Cleanest little city in Texas.’”

And Tom Speeches noted that the photo was “the dispenser that holds your fine Shelter Island Reporter at your headquarters outside your door.”