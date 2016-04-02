Weekly calendar: Feb. 5 – 12
Here’s what’s going on around the Island from Friday, February 5 to Friday, February 12.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.
Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042. Call for dates.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba at the library, with Melanie, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, $5 per class.
EVENTS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5
A Night of Spells, Harry Potter fans invited to special celebration, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Costumes encouraged.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Free the Trees! 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. 749-1001.
Valentine tea party, tea and cookies; dress-up encouraged, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Super Bowl party, American Legion, 5:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation, cash bar, bar food. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.
Call 749-1180 for more info.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Young adult book club, discuss your favorite book, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Refreshments.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Good-will offering.
Cookbook Club, all about red food, pick a recipe, bring it to share, Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.
Elementary school musical, Shelter Island School 4th and 5th grades present “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears,” 7 p.m., auditorium. Free.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Little bits, create with electronic building kits, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
German folk art paper cutting, with Rachel Foster. For adults, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
February 8: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.
February 8: Water Advisory Committee,
7 p.m.
February 8: School Board budget meeting, following by regular board meeting, school board room, 7 p.m.
February 8: Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
February 9: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.
February 9: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
February 9: Planning Board, 7 p.m.
February 10: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.