Weekly calendar: Feb. 5 – 12

Here’s what’s going on around the Island from Friday, February 5 to Friday, February 12.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba at the library, with Melanie, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

A Night of Spells, Harry Potter fans invited to special celebration, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Costumes encouraged.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Free the Trees! 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. 749-1001.

Valentine tea party, tea and cookies; dress-up encouraged, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Super Bowl party, American Legion, 5:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation, cash bar, bar food. Everyone welcome; no reservations necessary.

Call 749-1180 for more info.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Young adult book club, discuss your favorite book, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Refreshments.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Good-will offering.

Cookbook Club, all about red food, pick a recipe, bring it to share, Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.

Elementary school musical, Shelter Island School 4th and 5th grades present “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears,” 7 p.m., auditorium. Free.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Little bits, create with electronic building kits, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

German folk art paper cutting, with Rachel Foster. For adults, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 8: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

February 8: Water Advisory Committee,

7 p.m.

February 8: School Board budget meeting, following by regular board meeting, school board room, 7 p.m.

February 8: Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

February 9: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

February 9: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 9: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

February 10: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.