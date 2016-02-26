Video, photos: Times/Review fetes its People of the Year

“WE LOVE WENDY.”

So it was written on a few t-shirts at Thursday night’s People of the Year celebration, hosted by the Times Review Media Group at Martha Clara Vineyards, in support of Suffolk Times businessperson of the year Wendy Zuhoski.

And while the owner of Wendy’s Deli had a sizable crowd in support of her at the event, the people actually wearing the shirts weren’t even employees of Wendy’s. In fact, they were employees of some of the businessperson’s “competition” — Ammirati’s of Love Lane, one of the sponsors of the event.

Thursday night’s gathering recognizing those who have gone above and beyond over the past year was personified in that t-shirt. While awards were granted to 12 different individuals and groups, the feeling of mutual respect for one another — for the different ways in which they’ve helped their respective communities over the past year — was evident beyond what was written on their clothes.

The recipients ranged from a freshman in high school to a couple that has been married for over 50 years. Their deeds ranged from saving a life to keeping the memory of a loved one alive after she passed away long before her time.

Thursday night’s event was sponsored by Martha Clara Vineyards, Mattituck Laundry, Ammirati’s of Love Lane and Ivy League Flowers & Gifts.

Read their stories below, and check out pictures from last night’s event. Check back on Sunday to see videos prepared by staff members Paul Squire and Chris Lisinski about the award recipients.

The Suffolk Times

People of the Year: Kait’s Angels

Public Servant of the Year: Jack Martilotta

Educator of the Year: John Roslak

Businesspeople of the Year: Wendy Zuhoski

Community Leader of the Year: Don Fisher

Sportspeople of the Year: The Mattituck High School boys baseball team

Riverhead News-Review

People of the Year: Steve Beal, Kevin Burgess, Anthony Chiaramonte and J.R. Renten

Public Servant of the Year: Susan Wilk

Educator of the Year: Robert Shilling

Businesspeople of the Year: Jim and Barbara Cromarty

Community Leader of the Year: Tony Sammartano

Sports Person of the Year: James Suarez

northforker Person of the Year: Gerry Hayden

Shelter Island Reporter People of the Year: Jeanne and Ken Woods