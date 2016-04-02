Two arrests top Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Fred J. Conforto, 42, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, January 25 at 8 p.m. on three charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance on January 25, as a result of a lengthy police investigation involving numerous federal and state agencies.

He was arragined in Shelter Island Justice Court and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility where he will remain pending a grand jury investigation.

William A. Anderson III, 47, of Shelter Island, was arrested at 12 .m. on Friday, Janaury 29 on a charge of criminal mischief on January 29, related to a property damage in a domestic dispute. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a future date.

SUMMONSES

Naun L. Lopez, 30, of Riverhead, was stopped on South Ferry Road on January 27 and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device, not wearing a seat belt, aggravated unlicensed operation and being an unlicensed operator.

Ian Crowley, 43, of Greenport, was stopped on South Ferry Road on January 28 and ticketed for a license plate violation.

Mark Fitzgerald, 58, of Southampton, was stopped on North Ferry Road at Winthrop and ticketed for driving without a seat belt and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

DEER V. CAR ACCIDENTS

Brian Bailey of Sag Harbor was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on January 27 when a deer struck his vehicle. There was no damage to the car. The injured deer was put down and the Highway Department was notified to remove the carcass.

A caller reported an injured deer on a Center road January 29. When police arrived the deer, apparently the victim of a collision with a vehicle, was alive but not moving. Police put down the deer, moved it to the side of the road and notified the Highway Department.

Kristin E. Savage of Southold was driving northbound in a jeep on North Midway on February 1 when a deer struck the driver’s side running board. There was no damage to the vehicle and the deer ran off into the woods.

OTHER REPORTS

Police on patrol on Tuesday spotted an open door on a West Neck residence. The house was winterized and no damage had occured. Police notified the owner and secured the door.

A garage door and second floor window were found open by police at another West Neck home later that day. Police notified the homeowner via voicemail.

An anonymous report of a transformer fire brought police and the Shelter Island Fire Department to the Heights on Tuesday. It was determined that the primary wire connected to the top of the transformer had burned. There was no active fire and no hazard, but one business lost power. PSEG was notified.

A South Ferry caller reported a road hazard Tuesday evening. The responding officer found a tarp in the road, pulled it off to the side and notified the Highway Department to have it removed.

While on patrol late that night police spotted an open door and power on in a Heights residence. No criminal activity was detected and the caretaker was notified.

Police provided D.A.R.E. instruction to students at the Shelter Island School on Wednesday.

A Center resident complained to police about a dog barking nearby for 45 minutes early Thursday morning. The resident called back immediately to say the barking had stopped.

On Friday afternoon, a caller reported hearing gun shots from the unpaved area of Rocky Point Road and seeing deer running and, soon after, a vehicle leave the area.

Police opened a confidential investigation Friday.

Over the weekend, police responded to two calls, civil in nature, and on Saturday investigated a domestic dispute in the Menantic area and found no offence had been committed.

A Center caller reported two pit bull dogs running loose on Sunday. Police searched the area with negative results.

On Silver Beach, a resident reported Sunday afternoon that while looking through his telescope he saw people “throwing cans into the water and shooting them.” Police located the individuals and determined they were shooting skeet in a safe and responsible manner.

In yet another IRS scam, a Center resident reported to police on Monday that she’d received a call warning her that an arrest warrant had been issued for her as a result of an investigation. She had attempted to call the number back several times without success. Another resident reported later in the day that an unknown person had attempted to gain access to her bank account but that no money was taken.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Services teams in cases transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 26, 28, 30 and 31.