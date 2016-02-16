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Thiele bill would require insurers to pay for drug rehab

By Julie Lane

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) is co-sponsoring legislation that would require insurance companies to provide at least 90 days of inpatient rehabilitation service to those they insure, providing it’s ordered by a doctor.The legislation, co-sponsored with Assemblyman Al Stirpe of Syracuse, comes in response to a rising incidence of heroin use.

All communities are susceptible to heroine or prescription opioid addiction and the use or misuse of these drugs is a problem in rural, suburban and urban areas, Mr. Thiele said.

Requiring a minimum of 90 days of insurance coverage for inpatient rehabilitation services is a means of reversing what has become a national trend, he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com