Thiele bill proposes higher school tax exemptions

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. has introduced legislation to update and reform the school property tax exemptions. If his bill passes, municipalities would be allowed to totally exempt seniors over 70 from school taxes, providing they have resided in the district at least 10 years and have no children in the school system.

Other property owners under 70 would see their taxes reduced if Shelter Island elected to participate in the changes to exemptions.

Residents earning $50,000 or less would see their tax exemptions drop by 50 percent. Under current law, that exemption goes only to those earning $29,000 or less.

A sliding scale would raise income levels for exemptions so that as household income increased, the amount of exemption would decrease.

Mr. Thiele’s proposal calls for a drop of 5 percent for approximately each $1,000 on income in excess of $50,000.

The legislation pointed out that if his bill is supported, it wouldn’t represent a state mandate. It would be up to each municipality to increase or hold the line on exemptions.

“Senior citizens on fixed incomes find it harder and harder to keep up with increasing school taxes as they get older,” Mr. Thiele said.

“In those cases where long-time local residents have carried their share of the tax burden for many year, they should be eligible for an additional exemption,” he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com