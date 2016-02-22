‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ comes to Shelter Island

Debbie Reynolds stars as Molly Brown in this rousing musical comedy alongside big and manly Harve Presnell. This is the story of Molly Brown and her adventures before and after her trip on the last voyage of the Titanic.

Molly was a poor, uneducated, wild mountain girl. She was determined to change her life. She wanted a wealthy husband who would love her and help her make her way in the world. Molly was a born survivor; as a baby she was found floating in her cradle by the shores of a lake after the great flood of 1878, and she had an up-beat, buoyant personality ever after.

The musical film is based on a Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was based on the true account of one of the real survivors of the sinking of the Titanic. The writers took great liberties with the story to produce this rollicking tale of the Browns’ acceptance into Denver’s high society and the ups and downs of Molly’s life and marriage.

Please join Maggie and me on the last Wednesday of February, the 24th, at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. The room is warm, the chairs are soft and the film will tickle your fancy (where ever that might be). Maggie and I will serve free snacks with warm smiles.

This film runs a full two hours so please inform your transportation providers.