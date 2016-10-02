St. John’s baseball exec tapped as Bucks’ assistant coach

The stars were aligned this past month when players and events came together and the Shelter Island Bucks — the defending champions of the Hampton’s Collegiate Baseball League — found their assistant coach for the coming season.

Peter Barron, currently director of baseball operations at St. John’s University, will fill the slot. Casey Buckley, head coach for the 2016 season, was ready to offer Mr. Baron the post when he discovered he had already been recommended. If Mr. Baron had any hesitation about Shelter Island’s lifestyle — as in, for example, no McDonald’s — they were put to rest by Alex Katz, one of the team’s alumni who was drafted last spring by the Chicago White Sox.

“Alex spoke highly of the Island,” Mr. Baron said, and that was all he needed.

Last week he was with the Buck’s executive committee having supper at “Burger Night” at the Islander speaking with Coach Buckley on the phone. It was the first meeting for everyone and by the end of the evening Mr. Baron was hired.

Dave Gurney, last season’s general manager, was pleased with the choice. “He’s young,” he said, “but he’s got a good baseball head.”

Frank Emmett, this year’s GM, was equally pleased. “It was great to meet Peter,” he said. “He’s a great fit with Coach Buckley, both tactically and philosophically. He has family out on the East End and is eager to be part of the community this summer. He understands how special this Island is and he’s got a strong play-to-win ethic.”

Mr. Gurney said the new hire will work with both pitchers and batters. Almost as important, he added, is Mr. Baron will “stay on top of players to keep the good behavior of the past seasons on track. He’ll be the one to make sure no one gets into any trouble.”

Mr. Baron will be housed on the Island, as will all the other players. (A reminder: Without housing there can be no team.)

The new assistant has worked in baseball in one capacity or another since high school. He was an instructor at the Red Storm Baseball Camps from 2013 to the present, student manager at St. John’s University baseball program from 2012 through June of 2015 before moving up to the position of director of operations.