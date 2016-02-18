Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Senior transportation

To the Editor:

A senior client who uses the Shelter Island Senior Transportation program expressed her concern upon hearing that there would be no more money for rides until April 1, 2016. This is a valid concern deserving explanation.

The transportation program is supported solely by an AAA grant from the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the Suffolk County Office for the Aging (SCOFA). The next fiscal year for this grant runs from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

The town receives a contracted amount of money for the year. During 2015-2016, the number of rides for medical appointments (prioritized rides) increased from the previous year. Consequently, the money budgeted for paid drivers using the town car or their own cars has run out early.

We continue to provide on- and off-Island rides with volunteer drivers. On-Island rides can also be provided by the Shelter Island Go’Fors Taxi, which is a subcontractor under this grant.

Please call Roni Siller at the Senior Center, 749-1059, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Go’Fors rides, for on- and off-Island rides. For off-Island rides, we appreciate it if the client can provide the round trip ferry costs for the car and passenger. Also, any voluntary contributions made to the program are used to expand the program and will be greatly appreciated.

No one will be denied service because of their inability or unwillingness to make a contribution. As a county-funded program, tipping is not allowed.

Finally, our thanks to the NYSOFA and SCOFA for this generous funding for senior transportation. Special thanks go to the many volunteers who have cheerfully given their time to drive senior clients. We always need more drivers, so please consider helping a special group of people remain independent in their homes and part of this community.

Thank you.

KARIN BENNETT

Senior Program Manager, Town of Shelter Island

A crime

To the Editor:

Last Thursday, Patrick Bastible and I were lucky enough to rescue an injured red-tailed hawk (see story, page 1). What we didn’t know at the time was that she’d been shot. X-rays at the North Fork Animal Hospital revealed a pellet, which has since been removed and the hawk is now at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays resting and eating, but her future is in doubt.

This shooting is a crime on the federal and state level (please see the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (16 USC, 703-711) and the New York State DEC laws at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/27801.html).

I’m asking all hunters and gun owners to condemn this act. Please talk to your family, friends and especially the children in your life to impress on them the importance of respecting our Island’s protected wildlife.

K.C. BAILIEY

Shelter Island

The real priorities

To the Editor:

As a loyal fan of the high school basketball program, I want to thank everyone involved. To me, there were a lot of things going on that were teaching children exactly why we have this program.

For instance, throughout the season you could feel the love and companionship growing between the players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans. At the last game this past Saturday in Selden, as we played the mighty Bridgehampton “Killer Bees” for the Class D title, you could sense the work ethic and love that brought our team to this level.

We lost that game but we won the battle. You couldn’t help but notice what was happening at that game. The coaches made sure that all the players, including a few top players from the JV squad, had the chance to be on the court in a championship game.

Toward the end of the game, the starters were taken off one at a time and with teary eyes, hugged the other team members and the coaches. They all worked long and hard this season and the respect they developed toward one another was visible.

Coach Jay Card Jr. made a point of thanking the loyal fans, telling them how much their support meant to the team. One loyal fan that I always noticed and admired was our last, superb coach, Mike Mundy, who was at every game rooting like crazy for the home team.

Congratulations to Coaches Jay, Jim Colligan and Ian Kanarvogel for not forgetting the real priorities of high school sports. I also want the team to know that their desire to win did not go unnoticed. I was always amazed how the same five players could stay in the entire game and not look tired in the last quarter.

We fans will miss you guys, your cheerleaders and the coaches, and say thank you for a very enjoyable basketball season.

BOB DeSTEFANO

Shelter Island