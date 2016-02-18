Shelter Island Police Department blotter: One accident in quiet week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Andrew Graffagnino of Shelter Island was driving southbound on West Neck Road near Behringer Lane on February 12 around 6:30 p.m. when a deer ran out and was struck by his vehicle. There was no damage and the deer ran off.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported an injured cat on a Shorewood area road on February 9. Police responded and found, instead, a dead opossum. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified to remove the animal.

A property dispute in the Center was investigated by police on January 9. No action was taken.

A caller reported following a vehicle being driven erratically to a Hay Beach residence, where the driver pulled into the garage and closed the door. The caller was unable to obtain plate information. Police responded, but as the car was parked behind a closed door, no further action was taken.

Accumulating snow and cold temperatures created slippery road conditions in the early morning hours of February 11, prompting police to notify the three highway departments.

Police provided D.A.R.E. lessons to 7th graders at the Shelter Island School on February 12.

Later that day, police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the Center but no criminal activity was found.

Slippery road conditions developed again on February 13, prompting early morning notification to the highway departments.

Strong winds brought down a phone wire in Shorewood the morning of February 13, blocking three driveways. Police notified Verizon.

Police opened an investigation of identity theft on February 13.

Around 1 a.m. February 14, with the temperature approaching zero and winds blowing 25 miles per hour, police received a call from a person who reported seeing someone on the road outside his house using a flashlight. Police patrolled the area with negative results and told the caller that given the adverse weather it was unlikely someone had been in the roadway on foot.

Police investigated a complaint of a disturbance on the afternoon of February 14 in the Menantic area. Police were able to track down the person involved, who stated it would not happen again. The complainant was satisfied with this outcome.

On February 15, a caller reported a sick goose in the West Neck area; when police arrived, the goose fled. No further action was taken.

ALARMS

Police were dispatched to a Center location for an activated fire alarm on February 10. The Shelter Island Fire Department also responded and, after determining it was a false alarm, reported it had previously encountered issues with the system.

The owner of a Heights residence inadvertently tripped her home’s silent burglary alarm on February 11, prompting a police response.

Early in the morning of February 14, police responded to a burglary alarm at a South Ferry business. Police checked the building, but found no sign of criminal activity. An employee, who arrived shortly after, also checked and found nothing amiss.

Later that morning, a caller reported smoke coming from the chimney of a vacant Heights residence. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded, but no fire activity was found and no further action was taken.

A water leak in a Heights residence triggered an alarm on February 15 . Police notified the water company to turn off service to the house. The caretaker was on the scene to follow up with needed repairs.

AIDED CASE

Police worked with a Shelter Island Emergency Services team on February 11 in transporting an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.