Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Robert A. Griffin, of Shelter Island, was driving southbound on North Menantic Road on Friday, February 19 when a deer ran into his vehicle causing damage to the right front quarter panel that police estimated was in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A Silver Beach caller reported being the victim of a phone scam on February 16. Later that morning, a Center caller reported to police having been in a confrontation with another individual; it was determined that no criminal act had taken place.

Police and Shelter Island Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a downed, arcing wire in the Center on the afternoon of February 16; PSEG was notified to repair the line.

A little while later, police received a report of another wire down in the Center, but upon investigation determined it was an old, broken off telephone wire that presented no hazard.

On Nostrand Parkway that evening, a downed tree blocked the road; police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department to remove it.

Police provided assistance on February 17 in verifying that a caller’s license plates were valid.

An anonymous caller reported water coming from a burst pipe for an outside shower at a Shorewood home on February 19. Police contacted the homeowner and got permission to enter the house and shut off the water pump pending repairs.

Police dispatched a sick raccoon reported by a West Neck caller on February 21.

A Center caller complained of smoky conditions caused by an open burn in a neighbor’s yard on February 22. When the neighbor was advised by police that the smoke was irritating his neighbors, he extinguished the fire.

Later that night, police assisted another agency in a drug investigation.

ALARMS

Police were called by an automatic alarm service on February 18 to a Hay Beach home where it turned out an oil burner serviceman had been given the wrong deactivation code. Police notified the homeowner of the error.

Late in the evening the next day, police were dispatched in response to an automatic burglary alarm at a Heights residence where the owner had inadvertently tripped the alarm.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched February 20 to a Dering Harbor home in response to an automatic fire alarm. A plumber working on pipes in the basement set off the alarm. SIFD Chief Greg Sulahian determined it was a necessary activation.

On February 22, police and fire personnel responded to an automatic fire alarm at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, which was determined to be a false alarm triggered by a contractor working on sheetrock in the building.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams with aided cases on February 17, 20 and 22.