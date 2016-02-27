Shelter Island Justice Court report

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 22, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Wilfredo Contreras of Brentwood was fined $250 plus a state surcharge of $93 for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, and $300 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation. A charge of driving with no license was covered under the plea.

David. M. Goldberg of Hewlett Harbor was fined $400 and had his boating privileges suspended for six months for a first offense of operating a vessel while ability impaired, reduced from operating a vessel while intoxicated. A second, related charge was covered under the plea.

Naun L. Lopez of Riverhead was fined $300 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation, and $100 plus $93 for using an electronic device while driving. A seat belt violation and a charge of being an unlicensed driver were covered under the plea.

Cases against 16 people were rescheduled to future dates in the court’s calendar; one at the request of the court, 14 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, and one by mutual consent.