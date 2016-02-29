Shelter Island CPF numbers still drag

Only Shelter Island, among the five East End towns, continues to show a drop in Community Preservation Fund money for January 2016 from the numbers one year ago. Shelter Island took in $270,000 in January 2015, but only $50,000 this January, according to figures released by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor). That represents an 81.5 percent drop.

At the same time, Mr. Thiele said overall, the revenues from all five East End towns totalled $8.92 million compared with $8.32 million in January 2015. That’s a 6.6 percent increase. The fund has brought in $1.102 billion since its inception in 1999, Mr. Thiele said.

Despite the continued downturn on Shelter Island, where real estate professionals have predicted a turnaround by the end of the first quarter, Mr. Thiele said the market is strong and towns “should be flush with cash,” enabling them to “be aggressive in protecting lands for open space, farmland, parks and recreation and historic preservation.”

Southold recorded the highest growth percentage for the month of January as compared with the same month in 2015 with a 90 percent increase. Its CPF revenues increased from $300,000 in January 2015 to $570,000 this January.

Second in line was East Hampton, recording a 20.2 percent increase, going from $2.43 million last January to $2.92 million this year.

Riverhead saw an 8.7 percent increase, bringing in $250,000 this January as compared with $230,000 for the same month last year.

Southampton saw a 1 percent hike going from $5.13 million in January 2015 to $5.14 million this year.

j.lane@sireporter.com