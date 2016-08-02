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Announcements

School closed today, Board of Ed meeting postponed

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REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Shelter Island School is closed today
REPORTER FILE PHOTO The Shelter Island School is closed today

Due to the snowstorm, the Shelter Island School District announced that school will be closed today, Monday, February 8, and all after-school activities have been canceled.

In addition, the Board of Education Meeting scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a blustery day with snow accumulations anywhere from four to eight inches. The snow could be heavy at times, the NWS reports, with temperatures falling through the day reaching 31 around 4 p.m.

 

 