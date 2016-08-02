School closed today, Board of Ed meeting postponed

Due to the snowstorm, the Shelter Island School District announced that school will be closed today, Monday, February 8, and all after-school activities have been canceled.

In addition, the Board of Education Meeting scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a blustery day with snow accumulations anywhere from four to eight inches. The snow could be heavy at times, the NWS reports, with temperatures falling through the day reaching 31 around 4 p.m.