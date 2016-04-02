Sag Harbor Cinema is on the market

Sag Harbor Cinema, the single-screen movie house in the heart of the village, is once again for sale.

Owner Gerald Mallow, who previously put the theater on the market in 2008 without working with a real estate agency, is asking $14 million for the art deco movie palace. This time he is working with Saunders & Associates.

“I think it’s time for a new generation to take over,” Mallow, who has owned the theater since 1978, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full report on Shelter Island by northforker.