Richard’s Almanac: Give us a break!

Right now we’re getting toward the end of the week that most students have off from school.

It started on Monday with Presidents’ Day, a national holiday to honor presidents. The holiday seemed to fit in with a natural break from school in the middle of winter, thus presidents’ week.

We used to mark Lincoln’s birthday on February 12 and Washington’s on February 22. There also used to be a week off from school in there called inter-term recess.

This has become a big travel time for many families.

I picked up my granddaughter from school on Friday afternoon and the excitement and euphoria that comes with the prospect of a week-long vacation was palpable all over campus. A time to rest, to travel, to escape the cold, to spend unstructured time with parents and other loved ones.

But I know that everyone is not in favor of this vacation, particularly with all the snow days they’ve had.

However, this time provides non-working grandparents the opportunity to get right in the middle of their grandchildren’s activities.

If the kids have working parents who can’t get time off and fly to warmer climes, it’s time for grandparents to step in and plan nearby and overnight trips that can be instructional and recreational.

Take advantage of the Hampton Jitney and take the kids into the City for a day — the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the American Museum of Natural History are good choices. The Jitney goes to East 86th Street, which is not that far from either place.

Another plan would be to spend the night in town and have two days to experience what New York has to offer.

And the excitement of planning such an event together is fun, too.

I know a mother who took her daughter and a few friends to spend a night at a large Long Island hotel with a pool. It was a mini vacation for the kids and the mother.

On another subject, last weekend’s sub-zero temperatures caused the big meeting of the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation to be canceled. A new date has not been set yet for the important meeting. President Sy Weissman wants to step down for health reasons, so the board must elect a new president.

It was also going to be the time to introduce new members of the board. They are: Don D’Amato, Jean Lawless, Barbara Silverstone and Jackie Smith. The 2016 fundraiser must be planned as well.

Meanwhile, I learned something new on Sunday while traveling on the South Ferry. I was off to the Celadon Gallery in Water Mill for the opening of a show called “Flame” and to see daughter Lora’s ceramics with other members of the Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons.

There appeared to be smoke rising from the water. The ferryman explained that it’s called “sea smoke” and is caused by the frigid air coming in contact with the warmer water. It is common in Maine, he said.

Beautiful to see.