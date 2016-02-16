Off the Fork: The East is red

When my mother was a high school student in New York City in the early 1950s, she got out of school one day by saying she was Chinese and had to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

My mother has dark hair and olive skin, but she is not Chinese. Even today, she has a lot of chutzpah, which is not a Chinese word, but sounds like it could be.

Chinese New Year is a great holiday as more and more Americans are discovering. Going home, eating dumplings, setting off firecrackers — the Lunar New Year has it all.

Sixty-five years later, my mother was vindicated when the New York public schools made it an official school holiday in 2016.

Welcome to the Year of the Monkey, which started on February 8 — the 10 day celebration that straddles the Presidents’ Day weekend and ends on the 18th with Valentine’s Day falling somewhere in the middle. Since red is the color of love in the West and an auspicious color in Chinese tradition, what better time to cook something that is both red and Chinese?

Red is also the color of communism, so it’s not surprising that red-cooked pork, a wonderful caramelized braise of pork belly and aromatic spices, is said to have been Chairman Mao’s favorite dish.

I am not a communist nor an admirer of the man who caused the deaths of millions of people, but I do like red-cooked pork, a dish that transforms a humble and inexpensive cut of meat to a gloriously tender dish with a silky sauce.

It also fills your kitchen with the pleasant and distinctive fragrance of star anise, ginger and cinnamon.

Red-Cooked Pork

Adapted from a recipe in Kian Lam Kho’s excellent new Chinese cookbook, “Phoenix Claws and Jade Trees.”

Serves four

2 pounds pork belly in one piece

3 tablespoons peanut oil

2 1/2 tablespoons sugar

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

A chunk of unpeeled ginger the size of a walnut

1 cinnamon stick

3 scallions cut into 2-inch-long pieces

4 whole star anise

3 tablespoons dark soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/3 cup Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

2 cups of liquid from the par-boiling step or water

For topping: A handful of cilantro and one thinly chopped scallion

1. Put the pork belly in a wok containing enough boiling water to cover the meat completely and boil for 20 minutes, removing any scum that forms on the surface of the water with a slotted spoon.

2. Drain the pork belly and set it aside to cool. Strain and reserve 2 cups of the water. When the pork belly is cool, cut it into 1 and 1/2 inch cubes.

3. Melt the sugar and the vegetable oil in a wok over medium high heat. Continue heating until the sugar is tan, not dark brown, about 3 minutes. Add the cubed pork belly and cook it in the caramelized sugar about 8 minutes until it is dark brown, but don’t let it scorch.

4. Add the garlic, ginger, cinnamon, scallions, star anise, dark soy sauce, soy sauce, wine and par-boiling water to the pork. Cover the wok and simmer over low heat for about 90 minutes. Stir the meat periodically and make sure the pork does not stick to the wok and burn.

5. When the meat is tender, set it aside and turn the heat to medium high. Cook the sauce for another 10 minutes until it is reduced to a smooth consistency.

This dish improves when it is refrigerated. Store the pork separately from the sauce, skim the excess fat from the sauce once it cools, and combine the pork and sauce before heating it to serving temperature.

Serve over white rice, topped with thinly sliced scallion and cilantro.