New members elected to the Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees

The members of the Shelter Island Public Library Society elected four new trustees at the library’s annual meeting on Saturday, January 16.

The new board members are Cori Cass, Jody Geist, Tom Hashagen and Charles Weiner, who bring backgrounds in finance, development, special events, facilities management and communications to the library’s governing body.

The Board of Trustees determines the mission of the library, exercises fiduciary responsibility for the use of funds, adopts policies governing the library, maintains the physical facility, appoints and evaluates a library director, sets personnel policy for the staff and evaluates programs and services.

Each trustee is elected for a term of three years, which may be renewed twice, for maximum service of nine years. The 13 members of the board serve staggered terms. The new members fill the seats vacated by Howard Brandenstein, Archer Brown, Brenda Bergman and Linda Kofmehl, who had all reached term limits.

Following the annual meeting, the board elected its officers for 2016, each of whom will serve a one-year term. The officers are Jo-Ann Robotti, president; Donald Dunning, vice-president; William Martens, treasurer; and Michael Bebon, secretary.