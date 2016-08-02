National Weather Service update: 5 to 9 inches of snow, ‘near blizzard conditions’

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast calls for five to nine inches of snow across the East End Monday.

The NWS has also issued a winter storm warning for Suffolk County lasting until 6 p.m. and predicts “near blizzard conditions” with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Coastal flooding is also anticipated.

Temperatures are projected to remain in the low to mid-30s most of the day Monday, dipping into the upper to mid-20s overnight into Tuesday.