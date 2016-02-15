National Weather Service: Icy afternoon and evening for the Island

A dusting of snow followed by freezing rain will cause local roads to ice over this evening, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 p.m. this afternoon and lasting through midnight.

Forecasts call for about an inch of snow before the precipitation switches over to freezing rain which may add a “glaze of ice” to the area, according to the weather alert. Eventually, the weather will switch to pure rain this evening, the NWS said.

“Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving,” the weather alert warns.