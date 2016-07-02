Musical couple to perform on Valentine’s Day

The Shelter Island Friends of Music will present “Heart and Soul,” a concert featuring the immensely talented Russian cellist Dmitry Kouzov on Sunday, February 14 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

Accompanied by his wife, Julia Fedoseeva on piano, the cellist will play several works that form the core of the instrument’s repertoire.

The first work, Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1” (the first of Bach’s six suites for unaccompanied cello), is a touchstone of the instrument, a standard against which cellists are measured.

Each of the movements is named for a baroque dance type. Mr. Kouzov will play the prelude, sarabande and gigue. Listen for the effect of three or four instrumental voices in a single musical line.

The program will also include “Seven Variations” by Beethoven, based on a familiar theme from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” and works by Debussy, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, as well as Robert Schumann’s lyrical “Fantasiestücke.”

Ms. Fedoseeva is also a renowned soloist and will perform “Six Piano Preludes Op. 13” by Alexander Scriabin.

The concert is free and will be followed by a reception to meet the artists in Fellowship Hall. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.