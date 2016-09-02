More snow on the way for Shelter Island

If you’re looking for a reprieve from the snow, the National Weather Service (NWS) has bad news: another snowstorm is coming.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting Tuesday night as forecasts show another blast of wintery weather could leave a fresh coating of snow — up to 4 inches — by Wednesday afternoon.

According to NWS meteorologist Faye Barthold, scattered flurries today should give way to more steady snow by the evening.

Snow will continue throughout the night and may be heavy at times depending on how the storm shapes up, she said.

Islanders should be prepared for another cold night with a low around 25.