Join ‘Battle of the Brains Trivia Night,’ tonight at the library

Are you a fan of Jeopardy?

Do you think that you really are smarter than a 5th grader?

Don’t you need some friendly competition now that the local basketball season is behind us?

Wouldn’t you like to get out of the house this Friday night?

If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, then get ready for the “Battle of the Brains Trivia Night” on Friday, February 26 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library.

Hosted by Reporter columnist Bob DeStefano, Shelter Island’s own answer to Alex Trebek, teams of four will compete that evening for prizes and, most importantly, bragging rights. So gather your co-workers (are you reading this on South and North ferries?), your family members (but only those from the deep end of the gene pool) and smarter friends, and sign up for a night of fun and good-natured competition.

According to Mr. DeStefano, the contest will consist of about 30 general knowledge inquiries that “somebody in the room will be able to answer.” He characterized the questions as “things you should know the answer to but, upon reflection, don’t” — such as,

“Whose picture is on the $10 dollar bill?” and “What is the capital of West Virginia?” (See below for answers.)

Once you have your team of four, simply call the library at 749-0042 or stop by the front desk to register. If you don’t have a team but want to participate, the library will match you up with other trivia buffs. Not quite ready to play? Then come out to cheer on your favorite team and enjoy some refreshments. There is no charge for any of this hilarity, jocularity or rivalry.

Next up: On Friday, March 11, come hear wine consultant, Dorothy-Dean Thomas, present “Fundamentals of Wine.”

See you at the library!

And the answers to those questions are Alexander Hamilton and Charleston.