Island roads clear, an inch more of snow expected tonight

With an all-day snow storm tapering off to light flurries around 4 p.m., Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said his crews, who had been plowing since early this morning, had seen an “uneventful day” with “no problems.”

Although the worst seemed to be over, with crews now putting down sand at the most dangerous intersections, Mr. Card said he was “knocking wood,” that Island thoroughfares would remain in good shape.

The National Weather Service is forecasting light snow ending around 7 p.m. and a “slight chance of light snow after 10 p.m.” with accumulations in the range of about an inch. It will be cold tonight, with a low temperature around 21 degrees.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the NWS is forecasting “light snow likely, with a high temperature of about 34 and new snow accumulation of about an inch.”