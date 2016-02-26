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Island musician to perform at Sag Harbor winter festival

By Reporter Staff

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Heather Reyelk seen here performing with and Peter Mikochik, last summer at Volunteer Park, will be enchanting listeners this Saturday in Sag Harbor.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Heather Reylek, seen here performing with Peter Mikochik, last summer at Volunteer Park, will be enchanting listeners this Saturday in Sag Harbor.

Singer/songwriter Heather Reylek will perform at Sag Harbor’s annual winter festival, HarborFrost, on Saturday, February 27.

Heather will be backed up by Peter Band on vocals and guitar. In recent years, the acoustic duo has developed its own edgy musical style. They are scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. at the Kramoris Gallery, located at 41 Main Street.

Their program is one of several live music events taking place throughout the village.

Registration for HarborFrost will begin at 12 noon at the village windmill, followed by an afternoon of ice carving demonstrations, a fire juggler, activities for kids, a beach plunge, among other events, and ending with Fireworks by Grucci over the harbor.

Admission costs $20.