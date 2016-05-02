Highway Department clearing roads, no reported power outages

Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said this morning that the heavy, wet snow falling on Shelter Island was “plowing right off the roads.”

Crews had been out earlier “pre-treating” the roads with salt, Mr. Card said, and now were “actively plowing.” Mr. Card added that there were no problems to report.

As of 10 a.m. PSEG reported no power outages on the Island.

Mr. Card urged residents to stay home and off the roads until the storm had blown through.

“It’s slippery out there,” he said.