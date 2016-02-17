High winds rush through Shelter Island

Strong winds — gusting at times to more than 40 mph — blew through the Island Tuesday. The wind brought down tree branches, which in turn downed some wires.

One tree was snapped at its trunk on Nostrand Parkway, blocking the street in both directions.

There were sporadic power outages Island-wide, but none lasting for any extended length of time.

The Shelter Island Fire and Police Departments responded to a live wire arcing in the middle of Winthrop Road near the Dering Harbor Inn. First responders rapidly secured the area and brought the situation under control.