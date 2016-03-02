Hermann’s Castle debated again at Town Hall

The white, idiosyncratic structure rises above Shore Road, commanding sweeping views of Crescent Beach and the bay. Known as “Hermann’s Castle,” it appeared nearly half a century ago, conceived and built by German immigrants Walter and Ingrid Hermann as their fantasy Bavarian chalet.

It’s now crumbling on its hilltop next to the Pridwin Hotel. Twisted metal railings shift in the breeze and on the ground floor plywood panels order curiosity seekers to keep out. It’s abandoned, except at Town Hall, where the property has been the subject of debate — sometimes contentious — and discussion for years of what to do with it. Hermann’s Castle, along with several other properties on the Island either in construction or redevelopment, are at he heart of another debate — is there a case for protecting the look and way of life of an older Shelter Island?

Owned now by New York City-based real estate developer Zach Vella, his representatives have been a familiar presence before the Town Board with ambitious renovation plans for the Shore Road mansion. Then, three years ago he abandoned a plan to renovate the place and his representatives were back Tuesday seeking permission to tear it down and replace it with a modern, nontraditional structure.

At the January 29 Town Board meeting, Mr. Vella said he was “very excited to build this house,” and promised to be a good neighbor. But to build what he wants, Mr. Vella needs the town to grant several special permits and variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for an observation room.

There was much discussion Tuesday about the personal likes and dislikes of the proposed structure, but ultimately Councilwoman Chris Lewis brought the discussion on aesthetics to a conclusion, reminding her colleagues that decisions must be based on code requirements and not their tastes in architecture.

The overall project has been scaled back from original plans; gone is a proposed “tennis center” and bedrooms added to the garage. The new, five-bedroom residence — if approved — would occupy 12,240 square feet, including an observation room if approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals.

If the ZBA rejects the variance, the total square footage would be 11,615, including space in the basement.

The current plan proposes to reduce existing lot coverage within the protective 75-foot vegetative buffer by 85 percent through the removal of existing structures and no new structures proposed within that area, according to Mr. Villa’s environmental consultant, Rob Hermann.

That’s a greater reduction than what was proposed by the previously approved site plan, Mr. Herrmann said.

Originally, it was said that the adjacent Pridwin was about 18,000 square feet, but on Tuesday, architect Barbara Corwin said recalculations that included the cabins and basement space of the hotel added up to 33,079 square feet. Among the issues for the Town Board to weigh is whether to allow Mr. Vella some freedom from height restrictions and roof slopes that would enable the addition of an observation room on what would amount to a third floor.

What concerned neighbors Dick and Edie Petry, who operate the Pridwin, is that a pond on Mr. Vella’s pond remain clean and no contaminants mix with water from the aquifer that supplies their wells.

Contractor Michael Burns said he’s “very sensitive” to the Petry’s concerns and promised to use the maximum protection to ensure the pond won’t pollute the aquifer.

“I want to be your friend,” Mr. Burns told the Petrys, noting he lives nearby and would be responsive to any problems during or after construction.

The contractor estimated the project would take about 18 months to complete; his crew generally works from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but could reduce the hours on Fridays during the summer. There would be no exterior work on weekends, but he sought permission to do interior work on Saturdays.

Reviewing the stipulations for wetlands and special permits, Town Attorney Laury Dowd has an outline she will use to draft the formal resolutions for a Town Board vote at its February 26 meeting.