Ferry fender bender leads Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

A vehicle driven by John Wanag of Montauk rolled during docking on a South Ferry boat Tuesday, February 2, causing slight damage to the rear of the vehicle in front of it, which was driven by Julio C. Lopez of Lindenhurst. The accident occurred aboard the Sunrise as it was approaching the east slip on the Shelter Island side.

Thomas M. Cronin of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Brander Parkway near Sudee Glen in Silver Beach on Thursday,February ,4 when a deer ran into the road and struck his vehicle, causing damage to the front end that police estimated was in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police assisted a Center caller on Tuesday handling a summons he had received by mail relating to license plates for a trailer he no longer owns.

D.A.R.E. lessons continued at the Shelter Island School this week with police delivering instruction on Tuesday to 7th graders and Thursday to 5th graders.

A Center caller expressed concerns Tuesday about work being done by a contractor on a neighboring property. Police contacted the contractor who reported the work would take two days, would occur only during business hours and was not expected to cause disruption. The caller was advised to follow up with the Building Department if any issues arose.

Police looked into an apparent Internet scam on Wednesday in response to a South Ferry caller who received an email requesting bank account information in order to “accept a transfer of money.”

A Center caller reported Friday that items had been taken sometime over the past week; police opened a petit larceny investigation.

A downed tree in the Center and a downed limb in West Neck created road hazards Friday; police notified the Highway Department.

Snow from private properties should not be pushed onto roadways, police told a store owner Friday after receiving complaints from neighbors in the Center.

Winds on Friday apparently blew open a door of the Silver Beach home. Police spotted the open door while on patrol, searched for signs of criminal activity and, finding none, secured the door and notified the owner.

Winds also brought down power, cable and phone lines in the Center and Cartwright areas; PSEG and other utlities were notified for repairs.

Monday’s snowstorm stranded an Island caretaker who could not get from the North Ferry to the residence where she worked. She reported to police that local taxi services refused service because they would be unable to get up the residence driveway. Police provided an escort.

ALARMS

Police responded Tuesday evening to an activated burglary alarm at a Heights residence and upon arrival found the front door slightly ajar. There was no sign of criminal activity. The caretaker responded and worked out that a real estate broker showing the property had left the door open, as well as a second-story glass door. The owner was notified.

A caretaker at a Ram Island property accidentally set off a burglary alarm on Wednesday morning.

A burglary alarm was activated on Thursday at a Ram Island residence. The caretaker could not be reached. Police were unable to gain access to the home and could not determine the reason for activation. The owner was notified.

Twice on Friday evening the burglary alarm at a unoccupied Harbor View home was activated — first at the front door and later at the back door. No sign of criminal activity was found. The caretaker was notified and said there had been problems with the system

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Service teams with the transport of aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital twice on Tuesday and once on Friday, and with a case transported to Southampton Hospital on Saturday